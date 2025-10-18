Zelenskyy: The US needs to investigate the Tomahawk issue, but no one is canceling this dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue of providing Tomahawk missiles, but US President Donald Trump stated that they need to study this issue, but no one is canceling this dialogue, UNN reports.

Yes, we talked about Tomahawk. I addressed this topic. The President said that they need to understand and study this issue. This is the Americans' position for now, but no one is canceling this dialogue, not removing this topic from the agenda. We need to work harder - said Zelenskyy.

On October 16, ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump held a lengthy conversation with Putin. Trump stated that a high-level meeting between US and Russian teams would take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that the topic of Tomahawk was raised during his conversation with Putin.

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory would mean an escalation of the conflict.