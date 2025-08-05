Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack and showed the consequences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack by showing the consequences, writes UNN.

This night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost fifty UAVs, most of which were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds". Many drones were shot down by our defenders, but, unfortunately, there were hits. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, State Emergency Service units in Lozova, Kharkiv region, have been working since night. "Here, the 'Russians' hit civilian infrastructure with more than 25 'Shaheds'. The railway was affected - a depot, a station. One person died due to the strikes. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Ten more people were injured, including two children. Everyone is being helped," the President noted.

Also, according to his data, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Sumy regions were under shelling this night. "In the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia district, the occupiers hit people directly with FPV drones. Two people were injured. Again, the Russian army is hunting people to intimidate frontline cities and communities," the President pointed out.

The world now sees that sanctions against Russia and secondary sanctions against all who help it profit from oil can work if they are strong enough. Therefore, pressure must be increased, and this will undoubtedly work for peace. I thank the United States, European partners, G7 countries, and everyone who is ready to exert the necessary pressure. We count on meaningful, decisive steps. - Zelenskyy wrote.

