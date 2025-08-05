$41.790.03
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 12692 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 60390 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 62083 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 97798 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 133444 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 80727 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 72385 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 74076 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70317 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack and showed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack with ballistic missiles and "Shaheds". One person died in Lozova, 10 were injured, including children.

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack and showed the consequences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack by showing the consequences, writes UNN.

This night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost fifty UAVs, most of which were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds". Many drones were shot down by our defenders, but, unfortunately, there were hits.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, State Emergency Service units in Lozova, Kharkiv region, have been working since night. "Here, the 'Russians' hit civilian infrastructure with more than 25 'Shaheds'. The railway was affected - a depot, a station. One person died due to the strikes. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Ten more people were injured, including two children. Everyone is being helped," the President noted.

Also, according to his data, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Sumy regions were under shelling this night. "In the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia district, the occupiers hit people directly with FPV drones. Two people were injured. Again, the Russian army is hunting people to intimidate frontline cities and communities," the President pointed out.

The world now sees that sanctions against Russia and secondary sanctions against all who help it profit from oil can work if they are strong enough. Therefore, pressure must be increased, and this will undoubtedly work for peace. I thank the United States, European partners, G7 countries, and everyone who is ready to exert the necessary pressure. We count on meaningful, decisive steps.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injured05.08.25, 08:15 • 3278 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
G7
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine