Zelenskyy showed a photo with his wife in embroidered shirts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed in social networks a joint photo with First Lady Olena Zelenska in embroidered shirts on Vyshyvanka Day, writes UNN.

Today is about something very important: our roots, our family. Meanings that are united by one date this year. In every pattern of Ukrainian embroidered shirts there is the power of family, traditions, history. The power of many people, thanks to whom we all exist. A connection that is passed down through generations and that we must preserve and cherish. We will definitely preserve and pass on the Ukrainian, our native, to the next generations. Happy Vyshyvanka Day and Family Day, Ukraine!