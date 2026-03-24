Zelenskyy reveals consequences of massive Russian attack: 11 regions affected, four casualties reported

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
March 23, 07:55 PM • 17506 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 44404 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 38176 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 38662 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 35958 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 21808 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 46448 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 42026 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 34385 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 57134 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
43%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia continues construction of the landing ship "Ivan Rogov" in Kerch despite the warPhotoMarch 24, 12:59 AM • 12467 views
TotalEnergies abandons offshore wind projects in the US and invests almost $1 billion in oil and gasMarch 24, 01:17 AM • 13284 views
Israeli Minister Calls for Border Expansion to Litani River Amid Escalation in LebanonMarch 24, 01:39 AM • 12106 views
Germany paid for 15,000 Ukrainian interceptor drones for the National GuardMarch 24, 01:58 AM • 10884 views
Lithuania refused to host former Modern Talking member Dieter Bohlen due to his ties with Russia04:13 AM • 8786 views
Publications
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 33739 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 39024 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 37931 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 46448 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 48322 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Israel
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 22828 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 22590 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 20587 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 70094 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 70622 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system
Kh-101

Zelenskyy reveals consequences of massive Russian attack: 11 regions affected, four casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1610 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 390 drones and 34 missiles, killing four people. Damage was recorded in 11 regions, and dozens were injured.

Zelenskyy reveals consequences of massive Russian attack: 11 regions affected, four casualties reported

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine, stating that damage was recorded in 11 regions, and four casualties are known, UNN writes.

Restoration work continues after the massive Russian attack overnight in our regions. In Zaporizhzhia and Poltava, ordinary high-rise buildings were damaged, and there were fires. Almost 40 drones were launched at Shostka in Sumy region. In Slatyne, Kharkiv region, a drone hit an electric train. In total, damage was recorded in 11 regions. As of now, it is known that four people, unfortunately, died during the attack. My condolences to their families and friends. Dozens more were injured, including children

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He indicated that there were a total of over 390 attack drones and 34 missiles of various types – ballistic, cruise, guided aircraft.

"And these figures clearly indicate that more protection of life from Russian strikes is needed. It is important to continue supporting Ukraine. It is important that all agreements on air defense are implemented on time. And it is important that Europe can produce the necessary number of missiles for air defense to protect itself from any threats. Thank you to everyone who helps strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky!" - emphasized the President.

25 out of 34 missiles and 365 out of 392 drones neutralized during massive Russian attack24.03.26, 09:09 • 3146 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Shostka
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poltava
Zaporizhzhia