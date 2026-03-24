Zelenskyy reveals consequences of massive Russian attack: 11 regions affected, four casualties reported

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack on Ukraine, stating that damage was recorded in 11 regions, and four casualties are known, UNN writes.

Restoration work continues after the massive Russian attack overnight in our regions. In Zaporizhzhia and Poltava, ordinary high-rise buildings were damaged, and there were fires. Almost 40 drones were launched at Shostka in Sumy region. In Slatyne, Kharkiv region, a drone hit an electric train. In total, damage was recorded in 11 regions. As of now, it is known that four people, unfortunately, died during the attack. My condolences to their families and friends. Dozens more were injured, including children - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He indicated that there were a total of over 390 attack drones and 34 missiles of various types – ballistic, cruise, guided aircraft.

"And these figures clearly indicate that more protection of life from Russian strikes is needed. It is important to continue supporting Ukraine. It is important that all agreements on air defense are implemented on time. And it is important that Europe can produce the necessary number of missiles for air defense to protect itself from any threats. Thank you to everyone who helps strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky!" - emphasized the President.

25 out of 34 missiles and 365 out of 392 drones neutralized during massive Russian attack