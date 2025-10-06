Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike on a maternity hospital in Sumy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on a maternity hospital in Sumy, noting that, fortunately, people were in shelters and there were no casualties. He said this during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting began, and a report came in about a Russian attack on Sumy. A drone strike on the maternity hospital building. Fortunately, people were in shelters, staff, 35 women, and 11 children. Fortunately, this time there were no casualties. This is one of many attacks that Russia carries out daily on our cities and villages. - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Today, October 6, a perinatal center in Sumy came under attack by Russian troops.

As clarified by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, "the enemy deliberately struck the building of the medical institution in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy with a drone." He stated that at the time of the attack, 166 people were in the institution, including 11 children.