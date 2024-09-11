Zelenskyy: Pressure from all partners is needed to make the “all-for-all” exchange system work

It is necessary that there is pressure from all partners to make the system of "all for all" exchange between Russia and Ukraine work. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Crimean Platform summit, an UNN correspondent reports .

In general, they are having a hard time releasing our political prisoners, including, of course, the Crimean Tatars... We need pressure from all partners to make the "all for all" system work, because it is difficult to do it in any other way - Zelensky said.

Addendum

In August, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that in the near future we should not expect an exchange of prisoners in the "all for all" format, despite the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and the replenishment of the exchange fund.