Zelenskyy outlined five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy: details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had convened a meeting of ambassadors and identified five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy, writes UNN.

Met with the heads of Ukrainian embassies and identified key priorities for our diplomacy - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President named five priorities:

"First – weapons. Currently, the key is drones, all types of drones. At the embassy level, it is necessary to maximally support the search for additional funding";

"Second – Russian assets, strengthening and synchronizing sanctions, specific responsibility for the war";

"Third – integration with the EU and NATO, implementation of bilateral security agreements, special attention to our special formats of cooperation with partners";

"Fourth – more dynamism in negotiations to end the war. Return of prisoners, return of children abducted by Russia, and preparation for a meeting of leaders;

"Fifth – we must maintain the connection of all our people with Ukraine. Everything that is needed for our people abroad and can be provided, must be provided."

"Thank you to everyone who works exactly like that," the Head of State noted.

