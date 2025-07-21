Zelenskyy outlined five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy: details

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 4836 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 7390 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 20078 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
12:26 PM • 20463 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 38153 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 50069 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 48063 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
July 21, 09:08 AM • 46289 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 21, 07:58 AM • 42312 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 48239 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi districtJuly 21, 05:59 AM • 36198 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to sevenJuly 21, 06:20 AM • 75135 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air ForceJuly 21, 06:44 AM • 56455 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko caseJuly 21, 09:16 AM • 55339 views
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT11:03 AM • 55324 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal case03:24 PM • 266 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 4758 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 20034 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 360186 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 281298 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 94993 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 190490 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 208634 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 207058 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 208238 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Hand grenade
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
Mi-8

Zelenskyy outlined five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15626 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of Ukrainian embassies, outlining five key priorities for diplomacy. These include weapons, Russian assets, integration with the EU and NATO, negotiations to end the war, and connecting Ukrainians abroad with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy outlined five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy: details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had convened a meeting of ambassadors and identified five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy, writes UNN.

Met with the heads of Ukrainian embassies and identified key priorities for our diplomacy

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President named five priorities:

  • "First – weapons. Currently, the key is drones, all types of drones. At the embassy level, it is necessary to maximally support the search for additional funding";
    • "Second – Russian assets, strengthening and synchronizing sanctions, specific responsibility for the war";
      • "Third – integration with the EU and NATO, implementation of bilateral security agreements, special attention to our special formats of cooperation with partners";
        • "Fourth – more dynamism in negotiations to end the war. Return of prisoners, return of children abducted by Russia, and preparation for a meeting of leaders;
          • "Fifth – we must maintain the connection of all our people with Ukraine. Everything that is needed for our people abroad and can be provided, must be provided."

            "Thank you to everyone who works exactly like that," the Head of State noted.

            Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees21.07.25, 12:37 • 48064 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            Politics
            NATO
            European Union
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
            Ukraine
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9