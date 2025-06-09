Zelenskyy on the exchange of prisoners: the details of the process are quite sensitive, so there is less information now than usual

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the details of today's prisoner exchange are quite sensitive, so there is less information now than usual. There will be several stages of the exchange, Zelenskyy said in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today the exchange started - the first stage of the agreement in Istanbul. There will be several stages in total - at least that is what was discussed with the Russian side. This exchange should include the wounded, as well as the seriously wounded, and also those who are 25 years old and younger. The exchange process is expected to last for more than one day. The details of the process are quite sensitive. Therefore, there is less information now than usual. I thank everyone who helps to carry out the exchange and works to ensure that all our people can return home – home from Russian captivity - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

