Zelenskyy on the exchange of prisoners: the details of the process are quite sensitive, so there is less information now than usual

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 12829 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 35834 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 43814 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 42356 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 82952 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 40170 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 37924 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 116066 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87837 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46463 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.6m/s
47%
753mm
Popular news

Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

June 9, 09:07 AM • 13107 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 136411 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 59810 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

June 9, 12:10 PM • 14912 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 19691 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 82952 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 116066 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 136588 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 123600 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240539 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 352 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 19864 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 59970 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 84439 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 87837 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Zelenskyy on the exchange of prisoners: the details of the process are quite sensitive, so there is less information now than usual

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

The exchange of prisoners with Russia has begun and will last for several days. Among those being returned are the wounded, seriously wounded, and people under the age of 25.

Zelenskyy on the exchange of prisoners: the details of the process are quite sensitive, so there is less information now than usual

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the details of today's prisoner exchange are quite sensitive, so there is less information now than usual. There will be several stages of the exchange, Zelenskyy said in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today the exchange started - the first stage of the agreement in Istanbul. There will be several stages in total - at least that is what was discussed with the Russian side. This exchange should include the wounded, as well as the seriously wounded, and also those who are 25 years old and younger. The exchange process is expected to last for more than one day. The details of the process are quite sensitive. Therefore, there is less information now than usual. I thank everyone who helps to carry out the exchange and works to ensure that all our people can return home – home from Russian captivity 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Today, June 9, an exchange with the Russian Federation has begun, which will take place in several stages in the coming days. Among the categories of those being returned now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9