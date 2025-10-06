Zelenskyy on strikes on Russia: in recent days, Ukraine has been using Ukrainian-made products

In recent days, Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian-made products, and not only drones, against Russian targets. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles are already hitting Russian targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, Zelenskyy replied: "We will move to detailed publicity regarding the use of our long-range capabilities a little later. We will not prepare the enemy for where we are, what we have achieved, and what we are using."

He also noted that in recent days, Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian-made products on the territory of the Russian Federation.

It is important to understand that in recent days, Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian-made products, not only drones. And from those hits, I think people can understand, from the fragments that are on social networks, where drones are used and where they are not. I would like to thank not only the soldiers for this, but also the manufacturers who have taken appropriate steps. We expect greater capabilities, but they depend on financial capabilities. - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

President Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine will respond to Russia for every strike on people, cities, and Ukrainian communities. There are many Ukrainian attack drones: "Lyutyi", Fire Point, SHARK, "Bober". They work very successfully.

Zelenskyy also stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry has increased tenfold. The potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion next year. Already, more than 40% of the weapons used at the front are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine.