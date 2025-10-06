$41.230.05
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
Germany
Actual
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

Zelenskyy on strikes on Russia: in recent days, Ukraine has been using Ukrainian-made products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in recent days, Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian-made products, not only drones, against Russian targets. He emphasized that details regarding long-range capabilities would be disclosed later, so as not to alert the enemy.

Zelenskyy on strikes on Russia: in recent days, Ukraine has been using Ukrainian-made products

In recent days, Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian-made products, and not only drones, against Russian targets. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles are already hitting Russian targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, Zelenskyy replied: "We will move to detailed publicity regarding the use of our long-range capabilities a little later. We will not prepare the enemy for where we are, what we have achieved, and what we are using."

He also noted that in recent days, Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian-made products on the territory of the Russian Federation.

It is important to understand that in recent days, Ukraine has been using exclusively Ukrainian-made products, not only drones. And from those hits, I think people can understand, from the fragments that are on social networks, where drones are used and where they are not. I would like to thank not only the soldiers for this, but also the manufacturers who have taken appropriate steps. We expect greater capabilities, but they depend on financial capabilities.

- said Zelenskyy.

Yermak's adviser explained why 'Flamingo' missiles are not flying29.09.25, 12:11 • 7981 view

Addition

President Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine will respond to Russia for every strike on people, cities, and Ukrainian communities. There are many Ukrainian attack drones: "Lyutyi", Fire Point, SHARK, "Bober". They work very successfully.

Zelenskyy also stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry has increased tenfold. The potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion next year. Already, more than 40% of the weapons used at the front are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine