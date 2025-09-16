Zelenskyy on Russian drones in Poland: Putin is testing NATO

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is "testing NATO," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in an interview with Sky News, commenting on the Russian drone invasion and the involvement of Western fighter jets in an air defense mission in Poland, UNN writes.

"He is testing NATO," Zelenskyy said, answering what message he thinks Putin is sending to Europeans. "He wants to see what NATO is ready for, what it is capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will react to it."

"Also, in my opinion, another message they are sending is: 'Don't dare to give Ukraine additional air defense systems, because you might need them yourselves,'" Zelenskyy noted.

The General Staff of Poland announced the start of the NATO mission "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones fell in Poland.