Zelenskyy on Russian drones in Poland: Putin is testing NATO

September 15, 05:38 PM • 35157 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 46572 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
September 15, 02:18 PM • 33770 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
September 15, 12:27 PM • 37951 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
September 15, 09:58 AM • 38030 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM • 67730 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 41239 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 34261 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37592 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 60691 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel appointments: who lost and who gained positionsSeptember 15, 07:44 PM • 9872 views
Kursk under massive drone attack: explosions heard in the citySeptember 15, 09:30 PM • 7028 views
Powerful explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia: what is knownSeptember 15, 09:40 PM • 5586 views
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international lawPhotoSeptember 15, 10:25 PM • 6766 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 12132 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 16339 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 42612 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 46606 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 05:44 AM • 67730 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 40207 views
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 30313 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 30630 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 36250 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 42106 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 91965 views
Eurofighter Typhoon
TikTok
Hand grenade
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Zelenskyy on Russian drones in Poland: Putin is testing NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Vladimir Putin is testing NATO, commenting on the Russian drone's incursion into Poland. He noted that Putin wants to see NATO's readiness and the public's reaction.

Zelenskyy on Russian drones in Poland: Putin is testing NATO

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is "testing NATO," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in an interview with Sky News, commenting on the Russian drone invasion and the involvement of Western fighter jets in an air defense mission in Poland, UNN writes.

Details

"He is testing NATO," Zelenskyy said, answering what message he thinks Putin is sending to Europeans. "He wants to see what NATO is ready for, what it is capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will react to it."

"Also, in my opinion, another message they are sending is: 'Don't dare to give Ukraine additional air defense systems, because you might need them yourselves,'" Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

The General Staff of Poland announced the start of the NATO mission "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones fell in Poland.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland