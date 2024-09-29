Zelenskyy on authorizing strikes deep into Russia: we are in dialogue with the United States

Ukraine is in dialogue with the US leadership to obtain permission to strike deep into Russia's military targets with Western weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Asked whether Ukraine has received any assurances that it is closer to obtaining permission to strike deep into Russia following meetings with President Biden, Vice President Harris or Trump, Zelenskyy replied: "We are in dialogue, but this is important because we want to use it (the authorization - ed.) only for military purposes.

Zelenskyy noted that it is important for Americans to know that Ukraine is talking about military targets in Russia.

When asked if Ukraine was closer to getting such permission from anyone, Zelensky answered: "Yes. We have started to go. We took a plan with details and handed it over to Biden. Yes, we shared some ideas about it with Kamala and Donald. Now I have no skeptics about it. I am more positive... We have done our job. I think we did it very well.

Addendum

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said that an official announcement on the permission to strike at Russian territory with Western weapons would be made after the first strikes. So far, no final decision has been made.

The Biden administration is analyzing Zelenskiy's plan for Ukraine's victory. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the U.S. is ready to consider additional actions to help Ukraine succeed.