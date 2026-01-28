Zelenskyy: "New SBU operations are constantly being planned, which are changing the course of the war"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the SBU, Yevhen Khmara, in particular, on the combat operations of the Security Service. The guarantor announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

And what concerns the front, in particular the actions of our "Alpha", and what the SBU quite rightly does on the aggressor's territory in response to all attacks, to all Russian evil that has come to our land. The planning of new SBU operations that change the course of the war is constantly underway. - the message says.

Zelenskyy noted that, in addition, separate tasks were defined in the direction of strengthening sanctions policy.

Recall

Fighters of the SBU "Alpha" unit attacked 5 Russian airfields, destroying 15 units of aviation equipment and warehouses worth more than $1 billion. Among the destroyed were fighters, bombers, helicopters and a transport aircraft.