Zelenskyy: "New SBU operations are constantly being planned, which are changing the course of the war"

Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 808 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 2052 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 3060 views
Ukraine is creating a "small" air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 10251 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 13747 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 11503 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 23056 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23219 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27235 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
15 units of Russian aviation destroyed at 5 airfields: SBU "Alpha" fighters inflicted over $1 billion in damage on the enemy
Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of work
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 87172 views
When and how to submit meter readings
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 85145 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
Iran
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Zelenskyy: "New SBU operations are constantly being planned, which are changing the course of the war"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

President Zelenskyy heard a report from SBU head Yevhen Khmara on combat operations. The SBU is planning new operations on the aggressor's territory and strengthening its sanctions policy.

Zelenskyy: "New SBU operations are constantly being planned, which are changing the course of the war"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the SBU, Yevhen Khmara, in particular, on the combat operations of the Security Service. The guarantor announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

And what concerns the front, in particular the actions of our "Alpha", and what the SBU quite rightly does on the aggressor's territory in response to all attacks, to all Russian evil that has come to our land. The planning of new SBU operations that change the course of the war is constantly underway.

- the message says.

Zelenskyy noted that, in addition, separate tasks were defined in the direction of strengthening sanctions policy.

Recall

Fighters of the SBU "Alpha" unit attacked 5 Russian airfields, destroying 15 units of aviation equipment and warehouses worth more than $1 billion. Among the destroyed were fighters, bombers, helicopters and a transport aircraft.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine