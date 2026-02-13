Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Iran in exile: condemned the Iranian regime's supply of "Shaheds" to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Iran in exile, Reza Pahlavi, in Munich. Ukraine supports the Iranian people in their struggle for their future and sympathizes with all victims of the Iranian regime, UNN reports.

As the President reported, during the conversation, attention was paid to the situation in Iran, and the directions in which the people of Iran need support. The importance of strengthening sanctions against the Iranian regime and any other dictatorial regimes was discussed.

The cooperation between Russia and Iran was condemned, in particular, the supply of Iranian-made "Shaheds" to Russia and the transfer of licenses for their production. Such a partnership poses a real threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire region - added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing sanctions with EU packages against Russia and Iran

The head of the Ukrainian state also thanked the Prince of Iran for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity.

It is important to make every effort to protect human lives. Ukraine is ready to help from its side - Zelenskyy summarized.

To be offended by Zelenskyy's words is like being offended by a mirror: Ukraine reacted to Iran's criticism