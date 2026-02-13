Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Iran in exile: condemned the Iranian regime's supply of "Shaheds" to Russia

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 2146 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 8404 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 12501 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 15362 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 36725 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 51953 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 41037 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 29940 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40082 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 64412 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
93%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 46800 views
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 13498 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 26839 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 21529 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 33826 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 36728 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 51957 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 46968 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 66638 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 107874 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 26977 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 31144 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 34956 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 60791 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 52527 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Iran in exile: condemned the Iranian regime's supply of "Shaheds" to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Reza Pahlavi, the Crown Prince of Iran in exile, in Munich. They discussed sanctions against the Iranian regime, Iran's cooperation with Russia, and support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Iran in exile: condemned the Iranian regime's supply of "Shaheds" to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Iran in exile, Reza Pahlavi, in Munich. Ukraine supports the Iranian people in their struggle for their future and sympathizes with all victims of the Iranian regime, UNN reports.

As the President reported, during the conversation, attention was paid to the situation in Iran, and the directions in which the people of Iran need support. The importance of strengthening sanctions against the Iranian regime and any other dictatorial regimes was discussed. 

The cooperation between Russia and Iran was condemned, in particular, the supply of Iranian-made "Shaheds" to Russia and the transfer of licenses for their production. Such a partnership poses a real threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire region 

- added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing sanctions with EU packages against Russia and Iran30.06.25, 22:36 • 2715 views

The head of the Ukrainian state also thanked the Prince of Iran for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity.

It is important to make every effort to protect human lives. Ukraine is ready to help from its side 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

To be offended by Zelenskyy's words is like being offended by a mirror: Ukraine reacted to Iran's criticism23.01.26, 21:57 • 4825 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Munich
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran