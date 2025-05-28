The President of Ukraine has arrived in Berlin - Bild

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in the military zone of Berlin-Schönefeld Airport in Berlin. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

According to the German publication, Zelenskyy landed in the military zone of Schönefeld Airport in Berlin.

It is noted that on Wednesday, May 28, he will meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz for urgent talks. Later, he will also be a guest of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Recall

As UNN wrote earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Berlin to discuss future technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Friedrich Merz plans to inform about a new package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.