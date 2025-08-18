Zelenskyy ready to compromise on the front line: Donbas without troop withdrawal - FT

According to The Financial Times, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, but on the condition of preserving the current front line. In fact, this means that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas is not being considered.

This is reported by The Financial Times

The publication writes that Zelenskyy intends to insist on a "productive process without impossible demands" during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, among which is the refusal to defend Donbas. A compromise, which the parties call "acceptable for Ukrainians," may be used.

Such an approach may cause discussions in society: does it not mean the de facto consolidation of the status quo on the front and the legalization of the current division? But the stakes for Ukraine and Europe are extremely high.

The decisions that will be made in Washington on Monday will determine the course of events in Europe for at least a decade to come - said Zelenskyy.

