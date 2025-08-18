Zelenskyy ready to compromise on the front line: Donbas without troop withdrawal - FT

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
03:44 AM • 6144 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 23612 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 44363 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 84000 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 136374 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 88086 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 85471 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67537 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55193 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248566 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
67%
748mm
Popular news
Ukraine has started serial production of Flamingo missiles with a range of over 3,000 kmAugust 17, 09:01 PM • 26923 views
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 4966 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian children02:03 AM • 6722 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hit02:08 AM • 11645 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 10629 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 84021 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 377595 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 327500 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 330532 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 336803 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Child
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 31405 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 26874 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 62558 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 51478 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 119353 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Fox News
Financial Times

Zelenskyy ready to compromise on the front line: Donbas without troop withdrawal - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict on the terms of maintaining the current front line. This means that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas is not being considered.

Zelenskyy ready to compromise on the front line: Donbas without troop withdrawal - FT

According to The Financial Times, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, but on the condition of preserving the current front line. In fact, this means that the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas is not being considered.

This is reported by The Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The publication writes that Zelenskyy intends to insist on a "productive process without impossible demands" during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, among which is the refusal to defend Donbas. A compromise, which the parties call "acceptable for Ukrainians," may be used.

Such an approach may cause discussions in society: does it not mean the de facto consolidation of the status quo on the front and the legalization of the current division? But the stakes for Ukraine and Europe are extremely high.

The decisions that will be made in Washington on Monday will determine the course of events in Europe for at least a decade to come

- said Zelenskyy.

US allies intend to urge Trump to support Ukraine after summit with Putin - Bloomberg18.08.25, 08:59 • 754 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States