Zelenskyy instructed to prepare proposals for updating the SBI: expects the bill to be in the Rada in January
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare and promptly submit proposals for updating the State Bureau of Investigation to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. The bill is expected in January.
I instructed to prepare and promptly submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposals for updating the State Bureau of Investigation. I expect that the presidential draft law will be developed already in January and immediately submitted to the parliament.
