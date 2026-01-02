Zelenskyy instructed to prepare proposals for updating the SBI: expects the bill to be in the Rada in January

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare and promptly submit to the Verkhovna Rada proposals for updating the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

I instructed to prepare and promptly submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposals for updating the State Bureau of Investigation. I expect that the presidential draft law will be developed already in January and immediately submitted to the parliament. - Zelenskyy said.

