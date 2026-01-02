Zelenskyy instructed to prepare proposals for updating the SBI: expects the bill to be in the Rada in January

$42.170.18
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 14528 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 15003 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 52958 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 79607 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60338 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55429 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183141 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 178201 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 58001 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Publications
Exclusives
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 13571 views
Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNNJanuary 2, 05:15 AM • 4200 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 18498 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 11273 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14798 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14916 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 38826 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 56332 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183137 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104420 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 33671 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 42505 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42774 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104420 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41116 views
Zelenskyy instructed to prepare proposals for updating the SBI: expects the bill to be in the Rada in January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare and promptly submit proposals for updating the State Bureau of Investigation to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. The bill is expected in January.

Zelenskyy instructed to prepare proposals for updating the SBI: expects the bill to be in the Rada in January

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare and promptly submit to the Verkhovna Rada proposals for updating the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

I instructed to prepare and promptly submit to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposals for updating the State Bureau of Investigation. I expect that the presidential draft law will be developed already in January and immediately submitted to the parliament.

- Zelenskyy said.

Budanov accepted the offer to head the Presidential Office02.01.26, 14:57 • 1396 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy