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Zelenskyy instructed that some regional reports on the heating situation be checked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Zelenskyy held a conference call on the consequences of the shelling and the regions’ needs. The government will verify data on heating and the provision of equipment.

Zelenskyy instructed that some regional reports on the heating situation be checked
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting today on the situation in Ukraine’s regions following Russian shelling, and instructed government officials, together with the National Security and Defense Council and the Office team, to verify some reports from the regions regarding the heating supply situation, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting, they updated the needs for energy equipment, machinery, and specific support measures.

We will discuss this with designated European partners at meetings in Ireland 

- the President added.

In addition, there were reports on restoration work in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, and Donetsk region. Some issues concerning the situation in Kramatorsk were also discussed. 

I instructed government officials, together with the National Security and Defense Council and the Office team, to verify some reports from the regions regarding the heating supply situation and equipment availability. I expect complete and accurate information 

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition 

The Prime Minister also reported on the implementation of decisions in Kyiv concerning backup transport routes.

The parameters for protecting designated electricity distribution and transmission facilities and logistics facilities, which the Russians have been attempting to attack particularly actively in recent days, were discussed separately with the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The designated tasks must be completed today. Glory to Ukraine! 

- the Head of State concluded.

Zelenskyy instructed the government to prepare a program for free travel on Kyiv's surface public transport08.11.26, 17:11 • 11093 views

Antonina Tumanova

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