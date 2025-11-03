Zelenskyy increased the maximum number of NSDC staff: how much will it grow

$42.080.01
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
02:12 PM • 8524 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8534 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
01:00 PM • 10996 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26370 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31960 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29328 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25044 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26788 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41443 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37622 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 29728 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32501 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13582 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22610 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
02:12 PM • 8524 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 12771 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22827 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32713 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37828 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 10686 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13752 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 26445 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 47700 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 97803 views
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
S-400 missile system

Zelenskyy increased the maximum number of NSDC staff: how much will it grow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2936 views

The President of Ukraine approved the maximum number of employees of the NSDC Apparatus at 252 staff units, canceling the previous decree on 237 units. The new decree also approves the structure of the NSDC Apparatus.

Zelenskyy increased the maximum number of NSDC staff: how much will it grow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has increased the maximum number of staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from 237 to 252 full-time positions, according to presidential decree No. 816/2025 of November 3, UNN reports.

To approve the maximum number of employees of the Staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the amount of 252 full-time positions

- the President's decree states.

At the same time, presidential decree No. 76/2021 of February 26, 2021, which approved the number of employees of the NSDC Staff at 237 full-time positions, is recognized as having lost its validity.

The new decree also approves the structure of the NSDC Staff.

The Secretary of the NSDC is instructed to ensure that the staffing table of the Staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is brought into compliance with this decree.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Julia Shramko

