Zelenskyy increased the maximum number of NSDC staff: how much will it grow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has increased the maximum number of staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from 237 to 252 full-time positions, according to presidential decree No. 816/2025 of November 3, UNN reports.

To approve the maximum number of employees of the Staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the amount of 252 full-time positions - the President's decree states.

At the same time, presidential decree No. 76/2021 of February 26, 2021, which approved the number of employees of the NSDC Staff at 237 full-time positions, is recognized as having lost its validity.

The new decree also approves the structure of the NSDC Staff.

The Secretary of the NSDC is instructed to ensure that the staffing table of the Staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is brought into compliance with this decree.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.