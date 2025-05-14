$41.540.01
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 1500 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46947 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 53777 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 74616 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 74444 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71732 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90268 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Zelenskyy: if negotiations in Turkey do not yield results, russia is not ready for diplomacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The meeting in Turkey should lead to a ceasefire, otherwise russia is not ready for diplomacy, Zelenskyy said. The only way to force russia to peace is sanctions.

Zelenskyy: if negotiations in Turkey do not yield results, russia is not ready for diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, it will be a failure and will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question whether Zelenskyy would consider it a failure if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, the President answered: "Of course."

This will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy. It only depends on one side - Russia. If Putin does not come, or if the ceasefire is not supported by the Russians, by Putin, then Russia is not ready for any negotiations. There is no time to play games at the technical level. This will mean only one thing - we need to be stronger," - said the head of state.

According to him, the only way to force Russia to peace is sanctions.

"If I have a conversation with President Trump, I will tell him that we need these sanctions to be strong enough, and we need some time for the sanctions to have an impact," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The United States expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in possible peace talks in Istanbul.

