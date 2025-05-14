Zelenskyy: if negotiations in Turkey do not yield results, russia is not ready for diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, it will be a failure and will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Answering the question whether Zelenskyy would consider it a failure if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, the President answered: "Of course."

This will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy. It only depends on one side - Russia. If Putin does not come, or if the ceasefire is not supported by the Russians, by Putin, then Russia is not ready for any negotiations. There is no time to play games at the technical level. This will mean only one thing - we need to be stronger," - said the head of state. According to him, the only way to force Russia to peace is sanctions.

"If I have a conversation with President Trump, I will tell him that we need these sanctions to be strong enough, and we need some time for the sanctions to have an impact," Zelenskyy said.

The United States expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in possible peace talks in Istanbul.

