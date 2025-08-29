Zelenskyy honored the memory of those killed as a result of the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv and called for increased sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those killed at the site where a Russian ballistic missile hit a residential building in Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of 22 people, including four children, the youngest of whom was not yet three years old. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

My condolences to the relatives and loved ones. All victims and families who lost loved ones as a result of the Russian shelling will receive the necessary housing assistance in the near future; relevant programs are already in place. - noted the President.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this shelling was a demonstrative response from Russia to the world's attempts to end the war.

This shelling is a demonstrative Russian response to the world's attempts to end this war. The killing of children and destruction instead of diplomacy and peace. And there must be a world reaction to such a response: even more sanctions, even more opportunities for Ukraine to speak the language of force - the only one Russia understands. I thank all partners who help us in this. - he stated.

The President thanked international partners who are helping Ukraine.

Recall

On August 28, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as "Kinzhal" missiles and false targets. Local authorities reported the consequences of the attack at more than 20 locations in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

