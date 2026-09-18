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Zelenskyy held bilateral meetings with Dan, Vučić and Tusk at the G8 summit: initial statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Zelenskyy met with the leaders of Romania, Serbia and Poland. They discussed security, European integration, joint production of drones and a new aid package.

Zelenskyy held bilateral meetings with Dan, Vučić and Tusk at the G8 summit: initial statements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of bilateral meetings during the Carpathian Eight summit. He held talks with the presidents of Romania and Serbia, as well as the prime minister of Poland, reports UNN.

Security in the Black Sea region and the co-production of drones

During the Carpathian Eight summit, Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting with President of Romania Nicușor Dan.

I am grateful that we have an active dialogue and substantive cooperation between us. Today, we are expanding it with another dimension – a regional one, focused on our shared Carpathians. And this represents significant potential not only for the economy, but also for security and deeper ties between our peoples 

- the President of Ukraine noted.

According to Zelenskyy, "we discussed which projects we can accelerate and how we can help each other".

These include, in particular, SAFE and the co-production of drones, infrastructure and humanitarian issues, and, of course, security in the Black Sea region as well. I thank Romania for its support for the Carpathian Initiative and its consistent assistance to Ukraine 

- the head of the Ukrainian state concluded.

European integration and the situation regarding Russian strikes

Zelenskyy also met with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić at the Carpathian summit.

I am grateful that Serbia has joined this format. It is important to develop it so that every country in the region can find the economic and security opportunities it needs. We are doing everything to achieve this, and today, together with other leaders, we will also take part in the first Carpathian Business Forum 

- the President of Ukraine noted.

The leaders discussed the agreements reached during Zelenskyy's visit to Belgrade.

In detail – both Ukraine's and Serbia's European integration, and the situation regarding Russian strikes. We will continue our bilateral dialogue 

- the head of the Ukrainian state concluded.

Unity and a new aid package

During the C8 summit, Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

Ukraine and Poland are strong neighbors, friends, and partners, and we have one common enemy. Today, we spoke above all about how important it is to preserve our unity and work together to stop this war. I am grateful to Poland for the new aid package. This is an important step in supporting us, and we value it 

- the President of Ukraine added.

The leaders also discussed the further development of the Carpathian Initiative and the opportunities it can provide for all countries of the Carpathian macroregion.

Of course, we are ready to share our experience with Poland and are open to mutually beneficial cooperation. This is how relations between our states should continue to be built 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 has begun in the Carpathians18.09.26, 12:32 • 3510 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
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Nicușor Dan
Aleksandar Vučić
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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