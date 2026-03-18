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Zelenskyy expects the EU to unblock €90 billion for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

The President of Ukraine discussed with the Prime Minister of Spain the EU's financial stability package. The funds are intended for the defense and recovery of the state.

Zelenskyy expects the EU to unblock €90 billion for Ukraine

Ukraine expects the EU to ensure the unblocking of a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine, its receipt is important, and as soon as possible, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We also discussed today the work on the 90 billion euro package for Ukraine, from Europe. This package needs to be unblocked," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Spain supports the Ukrainian side, "especially since this issue is not only about finance, but also about basic justice that should be in Europe." "The decision on such a support package was made in the context of the fate of frozen Russian assets that are in Europe, which should serve to protect against Russian strikes and recovery after this war. The decision to transfer Russian assets, unfortunately, was not made, and instead a financial stability package was formed, in essence, based on the permanent freezing of Russian assets," the President said.

And it is very important for us to receive this funding. That is why it is so important that the European package starts working as soon as possible. We very much hope that Europe will ensure the real implementation of the adopted decision, especially when it is fair and when the real protection of people's lives depends on it

- Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude "to everyone who supports us in this."

Tomorrow we will talk about this, in particular in the format of the European Council

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

EU made another attempt before the summit to force Orban to unblock €90 billion loan to Ukraine - what is known18.03.26, 09:35 • 27172 views

Julia Shramko

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