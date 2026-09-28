Zelenskyy dismissed Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Kovalenko. Photo: Andriy Kovalenko’s Telegram channel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andrii Kovalenko as head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

To dismiss Andrii Valeriiovych Kovalenko from the position of head of the Center for Countering Disinformation - reads Presidential Decree No. 971/2026.

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Kovalenko thanked the President for accepting his resignation.

Three years at the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council is a long journey. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the state in this area. I believe that my team and I managed to build a strong institution, expand media products to counter disinformation and shape Ukraine's agenda. We also significantly strengthened cooperation with international partners. For me, the time has come to move on. I am glad about it. I will remain involved in national security and the cognitive confrontation with Russia. Success to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council. A wonderful team that will certainly do much more for the state Kovalenko said.

It should be noted that in 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Kovalenko head of the Center for Countering Disinformation by Decree No. 29/2024 dated January 26, 2024.

Zelenskyy dismissed SBU department head Oleh Khramov