Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees and sanctions against Iran with the President of Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees and sanctions against the Iranian regime with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked for solidarity with Ukrainians and support for our resolution at the UN General Assembly on the fourth anniversary of the start of full-scale Russian aggression.

"I appreciate such warm words about our people and the need for peace for Ukraine. And that's exactly what we talked about – how to end the war unleashed by Russia and give Ukrainians reliable security guarantees," the Head of State noted. - the Head of State noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the Israeli president noted the imposition of sanctions against the Iranian regime.

"Ukraine's position is always clear: no terrorist in the world should go unpunished. This is the only way to restore security and stability. We are closely monitoring events around Iran and the actions of the regime that supports the Russian war and supplied Russia with 'Shahed' drones for terror against Ukrainians," Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing sanctions with EU packages against Russia and Iran