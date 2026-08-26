President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is counting on further cooperation with China and its active diplomatic role in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He wrote this on the social network X, responding to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s congratulations to Ukraine on Independence Day. This was reported by UNN , citing the BBC.

Details

We are counting on further cooperation and China’s strong diplomatic role in ending Russia’s war against our country. Peace can be our shared achievement – Zelenskyy noted.

In response, Xi Jinping sent the Ukrainian leader a letter containing standard diplomatic language about the development of bilateral relations. The war between Russia and Ukraine was not mentioned directly in it.

What role can Beijing play

China officially calls itself a neutral party in the war, but at the same time has not joined Western sanctions against Russia. Beijing remains one of the key sources for the Russian Federation of components and materials used in military production, as well as an important channel for circumventing sanctions.

Trump believes that China and Russia are not arming Iran

Western countries have repeatedly criticized China for supporting Russia’s economy and defense-industrial complex. At the 2024 NATO summit, Beijing was called a "decisive enabler" of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

At the same time, China remains an important supplier of components for Ukraine’s defense industry as well, particularly for drone production. According to the NYT, Ukraine has recently been trying to create alternative supply chains that will not depend on China.

Russia is paying an ever-higher price for its “eternal friendship” with China due to restrictions on trucks — intelligence