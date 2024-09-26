Zelenskyy considers holding presidential elections in 2025 - The Economist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 amid falling ratings, The Economist reports and UNN.

Details

The Economist, citing data from the American National Democratic Institute, writes that Ukrainians' trust in Zelensky has fallen from 80% in May 2023 to 45% this year.

Although all major political parties agreed last year to postpone elections until after the war, Zelenskiy is said to be considering calling presidential elections next year to consolidate his power - the article says.

The publication does not indicate its sources, but Yulia Tymoshenko is among the politicians who confirmed the alleged preparations for the election.

"The political process has definitely begun," says Yulia Tymoshenko.

There is much debate about Zelenskyy's potential rivals, such as former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the article says.

The Presidential Office has not yet commented on the article by The Economist.

In July, Zelenskyy stated, that if the war drags on, a solution to holding elections will have to be sought. At the same time, he foresees difficulties with voting for the military, IDPs, and citizens in the occupied territories.

The results of a pollconducted by the National Democratic Institute in May showed that more than two-thirds of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after the war is over.