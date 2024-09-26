ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy considers holding presidential elections in 2025 - The Economist

Zelenskyy considers holding presidential elections in 2025 - The Economist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14779 views

The Economist reports that Zelenskiy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 due to his falling ratings. Confidence in the president has dropped from 80% to 45%, according to the American National Democratic Institute.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering calling presidential elections in 2025 amid falling ratings, The Economist reports and UNN.

Details

The Economist, citing data from the American National Democratic Institute, writes that  Ukrainians' trust in Zelensky has fallen from 80% in May 2023 to 45% this year. 

Although all major political parties agreed last year to postpone elections until after the war, Zelenskiy is said to be considering calling presidential elections next year to consolidate his power

- the article says.

The publication does not indicate its sources, but Yulia Tymoshenko is among the politicians who confirmed the alleged preparations for the election. 

"The political process has definitely begun," says Yulia Tymoshenko. 

There is much debate about Zelenskyy's potential rivals, such as former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the article says. 

The Presidential Office has not yet commented on the article by The Economist.

In July, Zelenskyy stated, that if the war drags on, a solution to holding elections will have to be sought. At the same time, he foresees difficulties with voting for the military, IDPs, and citizens in the occupied territories.

The results of a pollconducted by the National Democratic Institute in May showed that more than two-thirds of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after the war is over. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
yulia-tymoshenkoYulia Tymoshenko
the-economistThe Economist
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

