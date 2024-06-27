Zelenskyy believes Belarus may become an EU member in the future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that every European nation that shares common European values should be part of the European family. This applies to Ukraine and Moldova. The time will come for Georgia and Belarus as well. Zelensky said this in a speech at the summit of European Union heads in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

I am grateful to you that in these extremely difficult years for Europe, we have maintained unity and made Europe stronger. The world saw European efficiency, saw our ability to find the right solution at the right time. The EU has approved the negotiation framework for Ukraine and negotiations on our country's accession have already begun. This is Europe's historic choice. I am convinced that every European nation that shares common European values should be part of the European family. This applies to Ukraine, Moldova, and the peoples of the Balkan countries. There will come a time for Georgia, and I am convinced that there will be solutions for Belarus as well, because it is also a European nation that should be part of a united Europe - Zelensky said.

He added that it is now necessary to move from decision to decision.

"We have already held the first intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU, and we hope that the next steps will not be delayed. In particular, the official screening procedure. Ukraine is ready to go through all the necessary stages," Zelensky added.

Recall

On Tuesday, an intergovernmental conference marking the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union kicked off in Luxembourg, with official delegations from Kyiv and Brussels arriving.