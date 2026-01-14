$43.180.08
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM • 10933 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 14109 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 14173 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 15433 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 15775 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 13997 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 14014 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12359 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 22459 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to four servicemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" to four servicemen. These are soldiers Oleksandr Maretskyi, Serhiy Kotenko, junior sergeant Artem Rezonov, and senior lieutenant Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to four servicemen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" to four servicemen. This is stated in the President's decrees, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President's decrees, for personal courage and heroism shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" was awarded to:

  • soldier Oleksandr Maretskyi;
    • soldier Serhiy Kotenko;
      • junior sergeant Artem Rezonov;
        • senior lieutenant Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

          Recall

          President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 53 Ukrainian men and women from different regions of the country. Among the awardees are people who rescued the wounded, restored power plants, performed surgeries, and engaged in volunteering.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Society
          Energy
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Electricity
          charity
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine