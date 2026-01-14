Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to four servicemen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" to four servicemen. This is stated in the President's decrees, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President's decrees, for personal courage and heroism shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" was awarded to:

soldier Oleksandr Maretskyi;

soldier Serhiy Kotenko;

junior sergeant Artem Rezonov;

senior lieutenant Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 53 Ukrainian men and women from different regions of the country. Among the awardees are people who rescued the wounded, restored power plants, performed surgeries, and engaged in volunteering.