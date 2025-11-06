Zelenskyy awarded soldiers for evacuating a fighter who was surrounded by the enemy for 33 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored servicemen of the 1st separate medical battalion with state awards for the unique evacuation of a wounded soldier who spent 33 days in the temporarily occupied territory surrounded by Russians. This is stated on the Official Internet Representation of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded soldiers and officers of the 1st separate medical battalion of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Saved Life" for the operation to evacuate a wounded defender, which they carried out - the report says.

It is reported that the serviceman spent 33 days after a serious injury in a settlement temporarily under enemy control. He was evacuated as a result of an operation called "GVER" using a ground robotic complex.

The military conducted a virtually unique operation to rescue the wounded - with the help of a ground complex. There were six unsuccessful evacuation attempts and very dense Russian fire, but still the seventh attempt worked, this our ground drone helped, and now the wounded soldier is already undergoing treatment, rehabilitation. His life is saved - Zelenskyy noted in his evening address.

The operation lasted almost six hours. On the way to the wounded, the GRK was hit by an anti-personnel mine, but was able to continue moving on a damaged wheel. On the way back, the GRK was hit by a drop from an enemy drone, but the warrior was not injured thanks to the armored capsule. In total, the GRK covered a distance of 64 km (37 km of which were with a damaged wheel).

For conducting this operation, the President of Ukraine awarded Lieutenant Oleksandr Dziuba, Junior Sergeant Danylo Kutniak, Junior Sergeant Mykyta Nesterchuk, Captain Hennadiy Novikov, Junior Sergeant Yaroslav Pliekhov, Soldier Kyrylo Serykov, Junior Sergeant Yuriy Truniakov with the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine", Major of Medical Service Asan Charukhov with the medal "Defender of the Fatherland", and Soldier Vadym Kaplun, Senior Soldier Oleksiy Naumov, Junior Sergeant Antin Roshchin and Senior Soldier Serhiy Yuldashev with the medal "For Saved Life".

"We will scale up all such technological basis of our army - more ground complexes operating at the front, more drones - all types of drones, more supplies of modern solutions that help achieve results in battle, in providing our combat units, as well as in evacuating our wounded soldiers," Zelenskyy added in his evening address.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine evacuated a wounded soldier from a settlement captured by the Russians using a ground robotic complex (GRK). The operation was codenamed "Gver".