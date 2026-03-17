Zelenskyy arrives in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the British capital, London, President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, UNN reports.

Details

"The President has just arrived in London," the press secretary said.

According to the provided data, a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace is initially planned, after which Zelenskyy is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also, according to the information provided, the President is expected to address members of the British Parliament. As well as a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

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