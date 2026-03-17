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Zelenskyy arrives in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2388 views

The President of Ukraine has begun a visit to the United Kingdom for important negotiations. Meetings with Charles III, Keir Starmer, and Mark Rutte are scheduled.

Zelenskyy arrives in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the British capital, London, President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, UNN reports.

Details

"The President has just arrived in London," the press secretary said.

According to the provided data, a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace is initially planned, after which Zelenskyy is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also, according to the information provided, the President is expected to address members of the British Parliament. As well as a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"The war in the Middle East must not be allowed to become a benefit for Putin": Starmer announced a meeting with Zelenskyy16.03.26, 16:47 • 4290 views

Julia Shramko

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