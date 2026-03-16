"The war in the Middle East must not be allowed to become a benefit for Putin": Starmer announced a meeting with Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "soon," noting that "the war in the Persian Gulf cannot be allowed to turn into an unexpected gain for Putin," as he announced at a press conference on April 16, writes UNN.

Details

"I (...) will meet with President Zelenskyy soon, because it is vital that we continue to focus on supporting Ukraine. We cannot allow the war in the Persian Gulf to turn into an unexpected gain for Putin," Starmer said.

This came after the US last week eased sanctions prohibiting countries from buying Russian oil as a "short-term measure" amid rising costs caused by the war in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy to visit Spain on Wednesday