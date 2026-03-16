Zelenskyy to visit Spain on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Spain this Wednesday, March 18, where he will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. This is reported by EFE, according to UNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Spain on Wednesday, the 18th, and meet with the head of government Pedro Sánchez at the Moncloa Palace - the publication writes.

It is noted that this will be Zelenskyy's fourth visit to Spain since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training at the European F-16 Pilot Training Center in Romania.