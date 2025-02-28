Zelenskyy arrives at the White House and meets with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders shook hands near the West Wing and posed for photos.
Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump met at the White House on Friday, February 28. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just arrived at the White House and is being met by Donald Trump.
The two leaders shook hands near the West Wing and posed for several photos with the press.
The news is being updated...