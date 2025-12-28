Zelenskyy arrived for a meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The news is being updated.
The American leader met the Ukrainian president at the entrance to Mar-a-Lago.
Trump also expressed his expectation that the meeting would be very good.
