Zelenskyy announces price cuts for 100 most important medicines starting in March

Following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is a way to reduce the price of the top 100 medicines by 30% from March 1 - the most important medicines for Ukrainians. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

And there is also a solution to the price of medicines, which is what our people need. There is a way to reduce the price of the top 100 medicines by 30% starting March 1 - the most important medicines for our people. The government must provide all the details to the public. The changes must be tangible and positive for millions of Ukrainians. This is the personal responsibility of the government officials and specifically the Minister of Health - Zelensky said.

The day before, Zelenskyy saidthat a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was to be held today to consider the issue of lowering drug prices.

On February 10, Zelenskyy saidthat prices for medicines in Ukraine are absolutely inadequate, and that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council is being prepared to lower prices.

Last week, Zelensky said that a decision must be made to reduce drug prices. The pharmacy business supported the President's statement. The Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine public union sent to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Declaration of cooperation on reducing the cost of medicines, which has already been signed by a number of large pharmacy chains.

It sets out the following obligations of all market participants:

- National manufacturers of medicines reduce the selling prices of their products by a certain percentage compared to the prices as of January 1, 2025.

- Distributors reduce wholesale prices in proportion to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network.

- Pharmacies, for their part, reduce retail prices for medicines, providing the end user with a real reduction in the cost of drugs, i.e., they apply a discount on their margin proportional to the manufacturer.

The memorandum is also expected to be signed by leading Ukrainian manufacturers and distributors.