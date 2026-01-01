Zelenskyy announced that tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next day will be important for the country's domestic policy. He did not specify details, but earlier announced personnel changes, particularly regarding the head of the President's Office and heads of regional administrations.
Tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy
The President of Ukraine did not specify what exactly he was referring to. However, it can be assumed that he was talking about personnel appointments.
On December 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the President's Office. Information about the new head of the OP will be announced later.
In addition, Zelenskyy added that changes in the heads of regional administrations will take place at the beginning of the year.