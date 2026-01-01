Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy, reports UNN.

Tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy - Zelenskyy said during his evening address.

The President of Ukraine did not specify what exactly he was referring to. However, it can be assumed that he was talking about personnel appointments.

Let's add

On December 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the President's Office. Information about the new head of the OP will be announced later.

In addition, Zelenskyy added that changes in the heads of regional administrations will take place at the beginning of the year.