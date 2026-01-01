Zelenskyy announced that tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy

$42.350.03
01:04 PM • 22275 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 25475 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 24941 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 24204 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 112014 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 116431 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 43018 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 40029 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 35040 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28223 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 26373 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 87844 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 23844 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 21035 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 22249 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 22389 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 112014 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 67650 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 98621 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 95759 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Israel
Estonia
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 14252 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 27339 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 28661 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 67645 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 28480 views
Zelenskyy announced that tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next day will be important for the country's domestic policy. He did not specify details, but earlier announced personnel changes, particularly regarding the head of the President's Office and heads of regional administrations.

Zelenskyy announced that tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy, reports UNN.

Tomorrow will be an important day for Ukraine's domestic policy

- Zelenskyy said during his evening address.

The President of Ukraine did not specify what exactly he was referring to. However, it can be assumed that he was talking about personnel appointments.

Let's add

On December 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the President's Office. Information about the new head of the OP will be announced later.

In addition, Zelenskyy added that changes in the heads of regional administrations will take place at the beginning of the year.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine