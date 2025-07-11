Zelenskyy announced new European defense packages

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of new European defense packages, UNN reports.

We are also preparing new European defense packages. We expect strong steps soon regarding sanctions against Russia for this war – pressure must work - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

