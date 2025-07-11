Zelenskyy announced new European defense packages
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of new European defense packages. Strong steps regarding sanctions against Russia are also expected.
We are also preparing new European defense packages. We expect strong steps soon regarding sanctions against Russia for this war – pressure must work
