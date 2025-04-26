Zelenskyy and Trump may meet in Rome - AFP
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump may meet in Rome, where both will be present at the funeral of Pope Francis. Trump said that Russia and Ukraine are "very close to a deal".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with US President Donald Trump in Rome, where they will be present at the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, a senior official told AFP, UNN reports.
Details
"The two presidents may meet," the official told AFP.
On Friday, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine are "very close to a deal".