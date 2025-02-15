Zelenskyy and Macron discuss security guarantees and ways to peace

"I had a productive conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing security guarantees and joint steps to establish a just peace." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, the key topics included the development of a unified strategy together with the United States and European partners.

Zelenskyy also briefed Macron on his meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and his recent phone conversation with Donald Trump.

An important aspect of the dialogue was the issue of security guarantees and specific proposals from France.

The interlocutors confirmed the unity of views on ending the war on fair terms and emphasized the need for Ukraine to participate in all negotiations concerning its future.

It is important that we share the same vision of what a just end to the war should look like. Thank you for all your efforts for our common security in the future and your commitment to the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized

Recall

The French president said earlier that only Zelenskyy has the right to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

