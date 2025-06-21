Zelenskyy: among the bodies of fallen defenders handed over by Russia, 20 were "Russians"

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 6400 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
07:00 AM • 33291 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 47387 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 84668 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 170536 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 155495 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 86878 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94580 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87587 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69757 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.6m/s
58%
752mm
Popular news
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of timesJune 21, 03:34 AM • 22704 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)June 21, 04:26 AM • 23830 views
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existenceJune 21, 05:27 AM • 15835 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 23728 views
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan07:56 AM • 30388 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards07:00 AM • 33286 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 170535 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 155495 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 91018 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 140054 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay11:41 AM • 46 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion07:34 AM • 12129 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 23746 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 27747 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 36147 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: among the bodies of fallen defenders handed over by Russia, 20 were "Russians"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that among the bodies of servicemen handed over by Russia, 20 were found to be "Russians", some of whom had Russian passports. He noted that Ukraine does not want to return "Russians" merely for the sake of numbers.

Zelenskyy: among the bodies of fallen defenders handed over by Russia, 20 were "Russians"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that among the bodies handed over by Russia as dead Ukrainian servicemen, 20 were "Russians," some of whom had Russian passports. The Head of State said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

The bodies of 20 people, handed over to us as our fallen servicemen, are "Russians." Although they told us that these were only Ukrainians and only military personnel. But this is a lie, already recorded. Sometimes these bodies even have Russian passports

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

"They can't even check who they are sending. We, of course, want to return all our soldiers and the bodies of our heroes. But we definitely don't want to return "Russians" just for the sake of numbers," the President said.

During the latest repatriations, Ukraine also received the bodies of Russian soldiers - Ministry of Internal Affairs16.06.25, 16:12 • 2618 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9