Zelenskyy: among the bodies of fallen defenders handed over by Russia, 20 were "Russians"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that among the bodies handed over by Russia as dead Ukrainian servicemen, 20 were "Russians," some of whom had Russian passports. The Head of State said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

The bodies of 20 people, handed over to us as our fallen servicemen, are "Russians." Although they told us that these were only Ukrainians and only military personnel. But this is a lie, already recorded. Sometimes these bodies even have Russian passports - Zelensky wrote on social media.

"They can't even check who they are sending. We, of course, want to return all our soldiers and the bodies of our heroes. But we definitely don't want to return "Russians" just for the sake of numbers," the President said.

During the latest repatriations, Ukraine also received the bodies of Russian soldiers - Ministry of Internal Affairs