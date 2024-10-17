Zelenskyy: agreement with partners on protection of Ukraine's critical resources is a “win-win”
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that agreements with partners to protect Ukraine's critical resources are mutually beneficial. He proposed that the EU and the US conclude a special agreement to protect resources such as titanium, uranium, and lithium.
Agreements with partners to protect Ukraine's critical resources are a mutually beneficial solution, not a trade in something. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following his participation in a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports .
“In general, these are (special agreements on the protection of Ukraine's critical resources - ed.) the protection of Europe and Ukrainian resources, the economy and investment issues. Protection, because if Russia has already occupied a large coal basin and mines, we have lost it and there was a shortage,” Zelensky said.
He noted that already during the full-scale invasion, he discussed the situation with Poland in the context of the energy crisis that had engulfed the whole of Europe, and Ukraine could not help its partners.
“And now Russia is 100 kilometers away from our mineral resources. Nobody will let them seize it, but if our partners do not help us, the chances of their seizure increase. russia will seize it not only for itself but also for its allies - it is very dangerous. This is not a trade in something - it is a win-win,” he added.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed to key partners, including the EU and the US, to conclude a special agreement to protect Ukraine's critical resourcessuch as titanium, uranium, lithium, and others.