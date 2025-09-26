Zelenskyy after intelligence reports: new tasks outlined

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate, after which he announced that Ukraine had "outlined new tasks." Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There were also reports from the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate regarding Russian weapons production, their industry in general, and the fuel complex. We have outlined new tasks. - said Zelenskyy.

The President added that "now is such a time that the world sees: Russia has entered a state where the war will create more and more problems for the Russian system itself, the Russian economy, and Russian society."

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a military meeting where they discussed the situation at the front and the counteroffensive operation in the Dobropillia direction. 168.8 km² of territory were liberated, and Russian losses amounted to almost 3,000 people.