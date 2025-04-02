Zelenskyi pointed out the need to produce equipment for the adaptation of veterans in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President emphasized the need to create Ukrainian production facilities for equipment and tools for veterans. This will contribute to their rapid adaptation and sense of usefulness to society.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to produce equipment and tools in Ukraine that the veteran community needs for rapid adaptation, reports UNN.
We in Ukraine need our own production of equipment, all the tools that our veteran community needs for rapid adaptation, in order to feel useful. We talked today about rehabilitation through veteran sports - we will continue to support it in the future,
Let us remind you
