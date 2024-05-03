Zelenskyi inspects border guards' equipment in Khmelnytskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected armored vehicles, MLRS, artillery, drones, and electronic warfare used by Ukrainian border guards to protect our country. Zelensky announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

"Armored vehicles, MLRS, artillery, drones, electronic warfare equipment - I inspected the equipment used by Ukrainian border guards to protect our country. We are proud of each of our soldiers. We thank everyone who gives Ukraine even more strength," Zelensky wrote.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he visited Khmelnytsky to discuss security, air defense, the safety of the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, and energy potential in the region.