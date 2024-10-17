Zelensky signs law on the State Agrarian Register
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine signed the law on the State Agrarian Register adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on September 19, 2024. The law will facilitate the digitalization of the agricultural sector and expand the range of recipients of state aid.
On Thursday, October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 11063-d “On the State Agrarian Register,” which the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole on September 19, 2024. This was reported by UNN with a link to the law card on the Verkhovna Rada website.
Details
The adoption of the Law “On the State Agrarian Register” is expected to further digitalize the Ukrainian agricultural sector, which is one of the requirements of international partners.
Also, the State Agency of Ukraine for Agrarian Policy should become a single electronic window for communication between agricultural producers and the authorities. Thanks to the adopted law, the circle of those who will be able to receive state aid will be expanded in the State Agency. We thank the Verkhovna Rada for its support
According to the law adopted as a whole, it is provided:
- Expanding the circle of users of the State Agency for Water Resources. Not only agricultural producers, but also water user organizations and agribusinesses will be able to receive state support;
- Regulation of the legal status of the SVR and sources of its financing. In particular, the SVR is defined as a comprehensive information system that will ensure, in particular, the collection, accumulation, integration, storage, display, processing of data, including the use of register information, provision of administrative and other public services.
- Determining the powers of the holder, administrator and technical administrator of the DAR, as well as the objects of the DAR and the types of register information to be processed in it;
- Ensuring the possibility of generating excerpts from the DAR;
- Determination of rights and obligations of DAR users;
- Determining the mandatory use of data from the DAR and/or software tools for maintaining the DAR when providing state support, providing partial guarantees for loan obligations of small and medium-sized businesses, providing support for agricultural insurance;
- Bringing the provisions governing the functioning of the SAR in line with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine “On Public Electronic Registers”;
- Formation of separate subsystems (sections) of the register, which will enable the current State Agrarian Register, which currently operates in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On State Support of Agriculture of Ukraine”, to be transformed into the State Register of Agricultural Producers (farmers' register).
- Introduce monitoring of the targeted use of state support and assistance, grants in agriculture, taking into account the position of international partners;
- Ensuring electronic information interaction of the SRS with other information and communication systems, electronic information resources, cadastres and systems.
This Law shall enter into force three months after its publication, except for clause 4 of this section, which shall enter into force on the day following the day of publication of this Law
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on the introduction of an electronic system of interaction in the field of land management and land valuation. The system will be based on the State Land Cadastre and will simplify procedures in land relations.