Zelensky signs law on the State Agrarian Register

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 8102 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 13045 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 42506 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 192779 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120185 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353841 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178145 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147746 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196954 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14463 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 8908 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 20411 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 27478 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23300 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 8102 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 5356 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 13045 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23301 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 42506 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27177 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29491 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42980 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51149 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139535 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelensky signs law on the State Agrarian Register

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11671 views

The President of Ukraine signed the law on the State Agrarian Register adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on September 19, 2024. The law will facilitate the digitalization of the agricultural sector and expand the range of recipients of state aid.

Zelensky signs law on the State Agrarian Register

On Thursday, October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 11063-d “On the State Agrarian Register,” which the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole on September 19, 2024. This was reported by UNN with a link to the law card on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Details

The adoption of the Law “On the State Agrarian Register” is expected to further digitalize the Ukrainian agricultural sector, which is one of the requirements of international partners.

Also, the State Agency of Ukraine for Agrarian Policy should become a single electronic window for communication between agricultural producers and the authorities. Thanks to the adopted law, the circle of those who will be able to receive state aid will be expanded in the State Agency. We thank the Verkhovna Rada for its support

- said Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

According to the law adopted as a whole, it is provided:

  • Expanding the circle of users of the State Agency for Water Resources. Not only agricultural producers, but also water user organizations and agribusinesses will be able to receive state support;
  • Regulation of the legal status of the SVR and sources of its financing. In particular, the SVR is defined as a comprehensive information system that will ensure, in particular, the collection, accumulation, integration, storage, display, processing of data, including the use of register information, provision of administrative and other public services.
  • Determining the powers of the holder, administrator and technical administrator of the DAR, as well as the objects of the DAR and the types of register information to be processed in it;
  • Ensuring the possibility of generating excerpts from the DAR;
  • Determination of rights and obligations of DAR users;
  • Determining the mandatory use of data from the DAR and/or software tools for maintaining the DAR when providing state support, providing partial guarantees for loan obligations of small and medium-sized businesses, providing support for agricultural insurance;
  • Bringing the provisions governing the functioning of the SAR in line with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine “On Public Electronic Registers”;
  • Formation of separate subsystems (sections) of the register, which will enable the current State Agrarian Register, which currently operates in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On State Support of Agriculture of Ukraine”, to be transformed into the State Register of Agricultural Producers (farmers' register).
  • Introduce monitoring of the targeted use of state support and assistance, grants in agriculture, taking into account the position of international partners;
  • Ensuring electronic information interaction of the SRS with other information and communication systems, electronic information resources, cadastres and systems.

This Law shall enter into force three months after its publication, except for clause 4 of this section, which shall enter into force on the day following the day of publication of this Law

- the document says.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on the introduction of an electronic system of interaction in the field of land management and land valuation. The system will be based on the State Land Cadastre and will simplify procedures in land relations.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.25
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71