Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky on F-16 crash: details will be known after investigation

Zelensky on F-16 crash: details will be known after investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22411 views

President Zelenskyy said that the details of the F-16 crash will be known after the investigation is completed. He also emphasized the insufficient number of these fighters in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could not give details about the F-16 fighter jet crash until the investigation is completed. He  said this in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN.

I cannot go into details about this in accordance with our legislation. We need to finish our investigation and then we will disclose this information to our partners, what caused it,

- Zelensky said commenting on the F-16 crash.

In addition, the President emphasized that Ukraine does not have enough F-16s.

We don't have enough F-16s. Again, this applies to all the other packages that we talked about... The problem is that we have a positive solution, but we don't have enough F-16s, and that's the problem,

- Zelensky said.

Pentagon says Ukraine leads investigation into F-16 crash04.09.24, 11:52 • 66045 views

Addendum

On August 29, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of a pilot while repelling a Russian missile attack. The plane shot down 4 cruise missiles but crashed while approaching the next target.

The General Staff added that a special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been appointed to investigate the causes of the crash, which is working in the area of the plane's crash.

As UNN reported , Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed in the crash of an F-16 fighter jet on Monday, August 26. The Air Command "West" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the pilot was killed while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.

Recall

Ukraine receives the first batch of F-16 fighter jets from NATO allies.

In August 2023, Zelenskyy reportedthat it had been agreed with the Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16s, and with Denmark with 19.

In May 2024, Forbes reportedthat Zelenskyy said Belgium would provide 30 F-16s, bringing to 85 the total number of fighter jets Ukraine is to receive.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising