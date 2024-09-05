Zelensky on F-16 crash: details will be known after investigation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could not give details about the F-16 fighter jet crash until the investigation is completed. He said this in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN.

I cannot go into details about this in accordance with our legislation. We need to finish our investigation and then we will disclose this information to our partners, what caused it, - Zelensky said commenting on the F-16 crash.

In addition, the President emphasized that Ukraine does not have enough F-16s.

We don't have enough F-16s. Again, this applies to all the other packages that we talked about... The problem is that we have a positive solution, but we don't have enough F-16s, and that's the problem, - Zelensky said.

Addendum

On August 29, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of a pilot while repelling a Russian missile attack. The plane shot down 4 cruise missiles but crashed while approaching the next target.

The General Staff added that a special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been appointed to investigate the causes of the crash, which is working in the area of the plane's crash.

As UNN reported , Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed in the crash of an F-16 fighter jet on Monday, August 26. The Air Command "West" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the pilot was killed while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.

Recall

Ukraine receives the first batch of F-16 fighter jets from NATO allies.

In August 2023, Zelenskyy reportedthat it had been agreed with the Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 42 F-16s, and with Denmark with 19.

In May 2024, Forbes reportedthat Zelenskyy said Belgium would provide 30 F-16s, bringing to 85 the total number of fighter jets Ukraine is to receive.