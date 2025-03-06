Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Belgium: discussed the need for artillery and joint production
The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, in Brussels ahead of the EU summit. The parties discussed the supply of artillery, the production of drones and missiles, and also expressed gratitude for the F-16s.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever ahead of the emergency EU summit on European defense and support for Ukraine. The parties discussed the supply of artillery systems and shells for them, as well as investments in Ukrainian production of long-range drones and missiles, reports UNN.
Met with the Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever in Brussels. Thanked the government and all Belgians for the assistance provided, particularly for the transfer of F-16 aircraft. We appreciate these strong steps to protect Ukrainian lives
He added that he informed the Prime Minister about the preparation of a European plan to achieve a just peace and invited him to participate in its development.
Particular attention during the negotiations was paid to defense needs. First and foremost, the supply of artillery systems and shells for them, as well as investments in our Ukrainian production of long-range drones and missiles. They have proven their effectiveness on the front, and we must strengthen this advantage together. We also discussed Ukraine's integration into the EU
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the EU summit, dedicated to European defense and support for Ukraine.