It is too early to talk about a new position for Kuleba - Zelenskyi
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyi said that it is too early to discuss a new position for Dmytro Kuleba after his possible dismissal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Verkhovna The Council postponed the consideration of Kuleba's dismissal.
It's too early to say that Dmytro Kuleba will get a new position after he is dismissed as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, UNN reports .
Details
Today I cannot predict what exactly this or that minister will do. We will have answers to this when they are offered certain positions. It is too early to talk about this today
Recall
Today, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on dismissing Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Foreign Minister and went on a break.