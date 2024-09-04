It is too early to talk about a new position for Kuleba - Zelenskyi

It's too early to say that Dmytro Kuleba will get a new position after he is dismissed as head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, UNN reports .

Details

Today I cannot predict what exactly this or that minister will do. We will have answers to this when they are offered certain positions. It is too early to talk about this today - Zelensky said.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the draft resolution on dismissing Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Foreign Minister and went on a break.