Zelensky introduces new head of RMA in Khmelnytsky region

The main priority is security: in Khmelnytsky region, the President introduced the new head of the RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, and held a meeting on the situation in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP.

Details

Reportedly, Sergey Tyurin has been acting as the head of the RMA since March 2023.

"Today, the most important thing is the safety of Khmelnytskyi region and its people. Of course, we need to help our military, the wounded, especially rehabilitation," Zelensky said.

The President also heard reports on the operational situation in Khmelnytskyi region. In particular, on the protection of critical infrastructure facilities. Reportedly, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko spoke about measures to protect and defend the Khmelnytsky NPP, including the use of mobile fire teams and electronic warfare equipment.

Borys Genov, Commander of the Western Air Command, reported on air defense in the western regions and the means of protecting the gas infrastructure of Lviv region.

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko also presented the program for the completion of KhNPP power units, the concept of development and increase of power generation at the plant.

In his turn, Serhiy Tyurin reported on the elimination of the consequences of Russian shelling, restoration of damaged buildings and power facilities.

