Zelensky introduces new head of RMA in Khmelnytsky region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104861 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113863 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156460 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257221 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175413 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166350 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148465 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229880 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113117 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 46942 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 53495 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 51628 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 28070 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 40685 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229880 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215602 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241178 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227717 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104850 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78027 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83834 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114381 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115217 views
Zelensky introduces new head of RMA in Khmelnytsky region

Zelensky introduces new head of RMA in Khmelnytsky region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97252 views

Zelensky introduced Serhiy Tyurin as the new head of the regional military administration in Khmelnytsky region.

The main priority is security: in Khmelnytsky region, the President introduced the new head of the RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, and held a meeting on the situation in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the OP. 

Details

Reportedly, Sergey Tyurin has been acting as the head of the RMA since March 2023. 

"Today, the most important thing is the safety of Khmelnytskyi region and its people. Of course, we need to help our military, the wounded, especially rehabilitation," Zelensky said.

The President also heard reports on the operational situation in Khmelnytskyi region. In particular, on the protection of critical infrastructure facilities. Reportedly, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko spoke about measures to protect and defend the Khmelnytsky NPP, including the use of mobile fire teams and electronic warfare equipment.

Zelensky appoints Tyurin as new head of Khmelnytsky RSA03.05.24, 11:09 • 17059 views

Borys Genov, Commander of the Western Air Command, reported on air defense in the western regions and the means of protecting the gas infrastructure of Lviv region.

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko also presented the program for the completion of KhNPP power units, the concept of development and increase of power generation at the plant.

In his turn, Serhiy Tyurin reported on the elimination of the consequences of Russian shelling, restoration of damaged buildings and power facilities. 

Zelenskyy visits Khmelnytsky region: visits hospital where soldiers are being treated03.05.24, 13:37 • 21836 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

