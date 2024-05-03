Zelenskyy visits Khmelnytsky region: visits hospital where soldiers are being treated

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital in Khmelnytskyi that provides specialized care to members of the Defense Forces. Zelensky awarded them with state awards. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Reportedly, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, this hospital has provided assistance to about eight thousand Ukrainian defenders. In particular, they have introduced comprehensive wound treatment using devices that halve treatment time, minimally traumatic shrapnel removal, and methods that speed up wound healing and preserve limb function.

Zelensky visited wounded soldiers and awarded them with state awards.

The President presented the Order "For Courage" of the third class and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" to the servicemen of the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service who were wounded in the east, particularly during the defense of Avdiivka, Maryinka and Chasovyi Yar in the Bakhmut sector.

Zelensky also awarded medals "For Saved Lives" to military medics.

